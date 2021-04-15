MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Royals vs. Blue Jays Live Stream on April 15, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, previously (Fox Sports Kansas City) which is only available locally with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV no longer carries Fox Sports Kansas City – this is your only option to stream Royals games all year long.

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option