How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on April 16, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream
On Friday, April 16, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Kansas City Royals vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- When: Friday, April 16, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Kansas City and Fox Sports Kansas City
- Stream: Watch with
In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City previously (Fox Sports Kansas City) which is only available locally with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carries Bally Sports Kansas City – this is your only option to stream Royals games all year long.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
