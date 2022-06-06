How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on June 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, June 6, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, DIRECTV STREAM is one option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Blue Jays visit the Royals on 5-game road win streak

Toronto Blue Jays (31-22, second in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (17-35, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (1-1, 4.22 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (2-4, 4.81 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -169, Royals +146; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays visit the Kansas City Royals aiming to prolong a five-game road winning streak.

Kansas City has a 17-35 record overall and a 9-17 record at home. The Royals are 11-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Toronto has gone 13-12 in road games and 31-22 overall. The Blue Jays have a 17-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 13 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 28 RBI while hitting .224 for the Royals. Andrew Benintendi is 12-for-40 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

Bo Bichette has 14 doubles and eight home runs for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 8-for-38 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .241 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Blue Jays: 8-2, .298 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Matt Peacock: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (flexor), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)