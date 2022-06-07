How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on June 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Blue Jays visit the Royals on 6-game road win streak

Toronto Blue Jays (32-22, second in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (17-36, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (6-1, 1.98 ERA, .91 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Royals: Brad Keller (1-6, 4.15 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -220, Royals +181; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays will try to keep a six-game road win streak going when they play the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City has a 9-18 record at home and a 17-36 record overall. Royals hitters have a collective .296 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Toronto has a 14-12 record in road games and a 32-22 record overall. The Blue Jays have the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play at .246.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has a .321 batting average to rank seventh on the Royals, and has eight doubles, two triples and two home runs. MJ Melendez is 11-for-37 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has six doubles and 13 home runs for the Blue Jays. Alejandro Kirk is 14-for-32 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .232 batting average, 6.46 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Blue Jays: 8-2, .304 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Andrew Benintendi: day-to-day (calf), Matt Peacock: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (flexor), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip)