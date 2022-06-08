 Skip to Content
How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online Without Cable on June 8, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on YouTube, as this week’s “MLB Game of the Week.”

Kansas City Royals vs. Toronto Blue Jays

While you can’t stream the game on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and DIRECTV STREAM, the game will be stream on YouTube. You don’t need a subscription to YouTube TV to watch the game, but if you have the 4K Plus add-on, you will be able to watch it there in 4K.

Blue Jays take on the Royals after Kirk’s 4-hit game

By The Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays (33-22, second in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (17-37, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (2-2, 3.91 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (2-1, 4.15
ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -228, Royals +189; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Kansas City Royals after Alejandro Kirk’s four-hit game on Tuesday.
Kansas City is 9-19 at home and 17-37 overall. The Royals have an 11-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Toronto has a 33-22 record overall and a 15-12 record in road games. The Blue Jays are 23-10 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has eight doubles, two triples and two home runs for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. is 5-for-38 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has six doubles and 13 home runs for the Blue Jays. Kirk is 16-for-33 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .215 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 32 runs
Blue Jays: 8-2, .306 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Matt Peacock: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (flexor), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Blue Jays: Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip)

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Kansas City≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Kansas City≥ $89.99------
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

