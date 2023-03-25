How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State NCAA Tourney Game Live Online on March 25, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT, the #12 Kansas State Wildcats face the #25 Florida Atlantic Owls from Madison Square Garden. The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas State Wildcats vs. Florida Atlantic Owls

The Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic game will be streaming on TBS, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream TBS on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic game on TBS with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic on Sling TV?

You can watch the Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic game on TBS with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic game on TBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic game on TBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic on Fubo?

Unfortunately, Fubo doesn’t offer TBS so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State Game Preview: Kansas State Wildcats square off against the Florida Atlantic Owls in Elite 8

Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3, 18-2 C-USA) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (26-9, 11-7 Big 12)

New York; Saturday, 6:09 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -2; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats and No. 25 Florida Atlantic Owls play in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

The Wildcats are 11-7 against Big 12 opponents and 15-2 in non-conference play. Kansas State ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Nae’Qwan Tomlin averaging 2.2.

The Owls are 18-2 in C-USA play. Florida Atlantic is second in C-USA with 14.6 assists per game led by Nicholas Boyd averaging 2.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markquis Nowell is averaging 17.2 points, 8.1 assists and 2.5 steals for the Wildcats. Keyontae Johnson is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Vladislav Goldin is averaging 10.2 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Owls. Alijah Martin is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Owls: 10-0, averaging 78.7 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.