How to Watch Illinois vs. Kansas State Game Live Online on November 23, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Kansas State Wildcats face the #14 Illinois Fighting Illini from Sprint Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPNEWS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas State Wildcats vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

The Kansas State vs. Illinois game will be streaming on ESPNEWS

Illinois vs. Kansas State Game Preview: Kansas State, Illinois meet in Hall of Fame Classic

Illinois (2-2) vs. Kansas State (2-1)

Hall of Fame Classic , T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois is set to meet Kansas State in the Hall of Fame Classic. Kansas State lost 72-64 to Arkansas in its most recent game, while Illinois fell 71-51 against Cincinnati in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Kansas State’s Nijel Pack has averaged 15.7 points while Selton Miguel has put up 10.7 points and 6.3 rebounds. For the Fighting Illini, Coleman Hawkins has averaged 11.3 points and 7.3 rebounds while Jacob Grandison has put up 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds.CLUTCH COLEMAN: Hawkins has connected on 23.1 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 55.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 44.8 percent. The Fighting Illini have averaged 18.5 offensive boards per game.