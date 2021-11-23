 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Illinois vs. Kansas State Game Live Online on November 23, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Kansas State Wildcats face the #14 Illinois Fighting Illini from Sprint Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPNEWS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas State Wildcats vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

The Kansas State vs. Illinois game will be streaming on ESPNEWS, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPNEWS on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Kansas State vs. Illinois on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Kansas State vs. Illinois game on ESPNEWS with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas State vs. Illinois on fuboTV?

You can watch the Kansas State vs. Illinois game on ESPNEWS with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas State vs. Illinois on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Kansas State vs. Illinois game on ESPNEWS with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas State vs. Illinois on Sling TV?

You can watch the Kansas State vs. Illinois game on ESPNEWS with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas State vs. Illinois on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Kansas State vs. Illinois game on ESPNEWS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas State vs. Illinois on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPNEWS so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas State vs. Illinois game.

Can you stream Kansas State vs. Illinois on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPNEWS so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas State vs. Illinois game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPNEWS≥ $84.99^
$8		-^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPNEWS + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNEWS

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: ESPNEWS + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNEWS

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPNEWS + 32 Top Cable Channels

Illinois vs. Kansas State Game Preview: Kansas State, Illinois meet in Hall of Fame Classic

Illinois (2-2) vs. Kansas State (2-1)

Hall of Fame Classic , T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois is set to meet Kansas State in the Hall of Fame Classic. Kansas State lost 72-64 to Arkansas in its most recent game, while Illinois fell 71-51 against Cincinnati in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Kansas State’s Nijel Pack has averaged 15.7 points while Selton Miguel has put up 10.7 points and 6.3 rebounds. For the Fighting Illini, Coleman Hawkins has averaged 11.3 points and 7.3 rebounds while Jacob Grandison has put up 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds.CLUTCH COLEMAN: Hawkins has connected on 23.1 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 55.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 44.8 percent. The Fighting Illini have averaged 18.5 offensive boards per game.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.