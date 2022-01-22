How to Watch Kansas vs. Kansas State Game Live Online on January 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST, the Kansas State Wildcats face the #9 Kansas Jayhawks from Bramlage Coliseum. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Kansas State Wildcats vs. Kansas Jayhawks

When: Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

The Kansas State vs. Kansas game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available with a Subscription to ESPN+.

Can you stream Kansas State vs. Kansas on ESPN+?

You can watch the Kansas State vs. Kansas game with ESPN+.

Can you stream Kansas State vs. Kansas on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas State vs. Kansas game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas State vs. Kansas on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas State vs. Kansas game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas State vs. Kansas on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas State vs. Kansas game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Kansas State vs. Kansas on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas State vs. Kansas game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas State vs. Kansas on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas State vs. Kansas game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas State vs. Kansas on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas State vs. Kansas game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Live TV Streaming Option

Kansas vs. Kansas State Game Preview: No. 7 Kansas visits Kansas State after Smith's 22-point game

Kansas Jayhawks (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (10-7, 2-4 Big 12)

New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State takes on the No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks after Mark Smith scored 22 points in Kansas State’s 66-65 win over the Texas Longhorns.

The Wildcats are 7-3 in home games. Kansas State is ninth in the Big 12 with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Smith averaging 1.8.

The Jayhawks have gone 4-1 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas ranks third in the Big 12 with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by David McCormack averaging 3.1.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nijel Pack averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Markquis Nowell is averaging 11.3 points, five assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games for Kansas State.

Ochai Agbaji averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, scoring 19.9 points while shooting 47.3% from beyond the arc. Christian Braun is shooting 48.9% and averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 77.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.