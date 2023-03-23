How to Watch Sweet 16 Michigan State vs. Kansas State March Madness Game Live Online on March 23 For Free

As the first game in the NCAA Sweet 16, the Kansas State Wildcats face the 7th seeded Michigan State Spartans from Madison Square Garden on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT. The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with one of four Live TV Streaming Services.

Kansas State Wildcats vs. Michigan State Spartans

The NCAA game will be streaming on TBS, which is available with a subscription to Sling and is by far the cheapest monthly subscription cost. You can also stream TBS on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Here’s what makes each of these unique, including one that offers a free trial for you to watch Kansas State go up against Michigan State.

Can you stream Kansas State vs. Michigan State on DIRECTV STREAM?

Yep! And not only that, it is the only streaming service that you can watch the Kansas State vs. Michigan State game on with a 5-Day Free Trial. DIRECTV STREAM also offers a $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of the Choice Plan, which includes a ton of other sports channels, including CBS which has the Final Four and Championship games. So if you feel like your team will make it that far or you just want to watch all the games across TBS, TNT, and CBS this week, this is the best option for you.

Can you stream Kansas State vs. Michigan State on Sling TV?

For this game, Sling is our budget-friendly pick. You can watch the Kansas State vs. Michigan State game on TBS with 50% OFF your first month's subscription - making it only $20. Unlike DIRECTV, Sling does not carry CBS and thus you won’t be able to catch any of the Final Four or NCAA Championship games with this service. But if all you care about is this Sweet 16 round or want to hold off on using the free trial until the last five games of the tournament, this is the service we recommend.

Can you stream Kansas State vs. Michigan State on Hulu Live TV?

Hulu is a great way to watch the Kansas State vs. Michigan State game on TBS because a subscription to Hulu + Live TV includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. So if you are already paying for ESPN+ or Disney+ separately, grabbing a Hulu Live TV subscription will give you all the live channels you need for March Madness plus 70 more top channels to choose from. It doesn’t come with a free trial, but will definitely save you some money in the long-run.

Can you stream Kansas State vs. Michigan State on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is the last on our list for options where you can watch the Kansas State vs. Michigan State game. That’s because it doesn’t come with any additional perks or discounts, which makes it the most expensive way to watch this Sweet 16 game. But if you watch a lot of local sports or want unlimited DVR storage, YouTube TV is a good option for those.

Can you stream Kansas State vs. Michigan State on Fubo?

Unfortunately, Fubo doesn’t offer TBS so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas State vs. Michigan State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Preview: Wildcats and Spartans Square Off in Sweet 16

Teams : Michigan State Spartans (21-12, 11-8 Big Ten) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (25-9, 11-7 Big 12)

: Michigan State Spartans (21-12, 11-8 Big Ten) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (25-9, 11-7 Big 12) Time : Thursday, 6:30 pm ET

: Thursday, 6:30 pm ET Location: Madison Square Garden, NYC

About the Kansas State Wildcats

The K-State Wildcats have gone 11-7 against Big 12 teams, with a 14-2 record in non-conference play. Kansas State averages 75.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game. This is their 21st Sweet 16 appearance and they are looking to reach the Elite Eight for the 15th time and first since 2019.

Top Performers : Markquis Nowell is averaging 17.1 points, 7.8 assists and 2.4 steals for the Wildcats. Keyontae Johnson is averaging 17.5 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games for Kansas State.

Last 10 Games: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

About the Michigan State Spartans

The Spartans are 11-8 against Big Ten teams. Michigan State ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 14.5 assists per game led by A.J Hoggard averaging 5.9. This is their 18th Sweet 16 and they will be trying for their 14th Elite Eight appearance if they can pull a win.