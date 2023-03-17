How to Watch Montana State vs. Kansas State March Madness Game Live Online on March 17, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT, the #12 Kansas State Wildcats face the Montana State Bobcats from Greensboro Coliseum. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas State Wildcats vs. Montana State Bobcats

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $74.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

The Kansas State vs. Montana State game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream CBS on Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Kansas State vs. Montana State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Kansas State vs. Montana State game on CBS with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Kansas State vs. Montana State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Kansas State vs. Montana State game on CBS with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas State vs. Montana State on Paramount Plus?

You can watch the Kansas State vs. Montana State game on CBS with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: ADVANCE

Can you stream Kansas State vs. Montana State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Kansas State vs. Montana State game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Kansas State vs. Montana State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Kansas State vs. Montana State game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas State vs. Montana State on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas State vs. Montana State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Kansas State vs. Montana State Live Stream

Montana State vs. Kansas State Game Preview: Kansas State Wildcats and Montana State Bobcats meet in the opening round of NCAA Tournament

Montana State Bobcats (25-9, 15-3 Big Sky) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (23-9, 11-7 Big 12)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -8; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats and Montana State Bobcats square off in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Wildcats are 11-7 against Big 12 opponents and 12-2 in non-conference play. Kansas State is fourth in the Big 12 scoring 75.5 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Bobcats’ record in Big Sky action is 15-3. Montana State is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyontae Johnson is averaging 17.7 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats. Markquis Nowell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Raequan Battle is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 17.4 points. Jubrile Belo is averaging 13 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 72.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.