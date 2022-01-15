 Skip to Content
How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Game Live Online on January 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST, the Kansas State Wildcats face the #19 Texas Tech Red Raiders from Bramlage Coliseum. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas State Wildcats vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Kansas State vs. Texas Tech game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN2 on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Kansas State vs. Texas Tech on fuboTV?

You can watch the Kansas State vs. Texas Tech game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas State vs. Texas Tech on Sling TV?

You can watch the Kansas State vs. Texas Tech game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas State vs. Texas Tech on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Kansas State vs. Texas Tech game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas State vs. Texas Tech on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Kansas State vs. Texas Tech game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas State vs. Texas Tech on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Kansas State vs. Texas Tech game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas State vs. Texas Tech on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas State vs. Texas Tech game.

Can you stream Kansas State vs. Texas Tech on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas State vs. Texas Tech game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Game Preview: TCU visits Kansas State following Pack's 20-point game

TCU Horned Frogs (10-2, 0-1 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (8-6, 0-3 Big 12)

New York; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -4; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State hosts the TCU Horned Frogs after Nijel Pack scored 20 points in Kansas State’s 71-68 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Wildcats are 6-2 on their home court. Kansas State ranks third in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 34.9 rebounds. Mark Smith leads the Wildcats with 8.4 boards.

The Horned Frogs are 0-1 against Big 12 opponents. TCU scores 73.3 points while outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game.

The Wildcats and Horned Frogs face off Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 10.6 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Pack is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Mike Miles is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 16.3 points and 4.3 assists. Charles O’Bannon Jr. is averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

