How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Game Live Online on January 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST, the Kansas State Wildcats face the #19 Texas Tech Red Raiders from Bramlage Coliseum. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas State Wildcats vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

When: Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

The Kansas State vs. Texas Tech game will be streaming on ESPN2.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Game Preview: TCU visits Kansas State following Pack's 20-point game

TCU Horned Frogs (10-2, 0-1 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (8-6, 0-3 Big 12)

New York; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -4; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State hosts the TCU Horned Frogs after Nijel Pack scored 20 points in Kansas State’s 71-68 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Wildcats are 6-2 on their home court. Kansas State ranks third in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 34.9 rebounds. Mark Smith leads the Wildcats with 8.4 boards.

The Horned Frogs are 0-1 against Big 12 opponents. TCU scores 73.3 points while outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game.

The Wildcats and Horned Frogs face off Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 10.6 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Pack is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Mike Miles is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 16.3 points and 4.3 assists. Charles O’Bannon Jr. is averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.