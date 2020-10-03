How to Watch Kansas State vs. Texas Tech on Fox Sports 1 for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android
On Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT, the Kansas State Wildcats face the Texas Tech Red Raiders from Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium in Manhattan, KS. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports 1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Kansas State Wildcats vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders
- When: Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
