How to Watch West Virginia vs. Kansas State Game Live Online on March 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Kansas State Wildcats face the West Virginia Mountaineers from Sprint Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPNU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas State Wildcats vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

When: Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: ESPNU

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Kansas State vs. West Virginia game will be streaming on ESPNU, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPNU on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Kansas State vs. West Virginia on fuboTV?

You can watch the Kansas State vs. West Virginia game on ESPNU with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas State vs. West Virginia on Sling TV?

You can watch the Kansas State vs. West Virginia game on ESPNU with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas State vs. West Virginia on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Kansas State vs. West Virginia game on ESPNU with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas State vs. West Virginia on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Kansas State vs. West Virginia game on ESPNU with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Kansas State vs. West Virginia on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Kansas State vs. West Virginia game on ESPNU with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas State vs. West Virginia on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPNU so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas State vs. West Virginia game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

Can you stream Kansas State vs. West Virginia on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPNU so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas State vs. West Virginia game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

West Virginia vs. Kansas State Game Preview: Kansas State meets West Virginia in Big 12 Tournament

West Virginia Mountaineers (15-16, 4-14 Big 12) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (14-16, 6-12 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas State Wildcats play in the Big 12 Tournament against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Wildcats are 9-7 in home games. Kansas State is ninth in the Big 12 with 12.6 assists per game led by Markquis Nowell averaging 5.1.

The Mountaineers are 4-14 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 29.9 rebounds per game led by Gabe Osabuohien averaging 5.6.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Wildcats won 78-73 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Nowell led the Wildcats with 21 points, and Taz Sherman led the Mountaineers with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nijel Pack is averaging 17.4 points for the Wildcats. Mike McGuirl is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Sherman is averaging 18.3 points for the Mountaineers. Malik Curry is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 23.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Mountaineers: 2-8, averaging 71.1 points, 27.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.