How to Watch Tarleton State vs. Kansas Game Live Online on November 12, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the #3 Kansas Jayhawks face the Tarleton State from Allen Fieldhouse. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Tarleton State

The Kansas vs. Tarleton State game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available with a Subscription to ESPN+.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Tarleton Stateon ESPN+?

You can watch the Kansas vs. Tarleton Stategame with ESPN+.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Tarleton Stateon DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas vs. Tarleton Stategame. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Tarleton Stateon fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas vs. Tarleton Stategame. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Tarleton Stateon Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas vs. Tarleton Stategame. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Tarleton Stateon Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas vs. Tarleton Stategame. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Tarleton Stateon YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas vs. Tarleton Stategame. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Tarleton Stateon Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas vs. Tarleton Stategame.

Tarleton St. vs. Kansas Game Preview: No. 3 Kansas meets Tarleton St.

Tarleton St. (0-1) vs. No. 3 Kansas (1-0)

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Kansas hosts Tarleton St. in an early season matchup. Tarleton St. fell 62-50 at Stanford in its last outing. Kansas is coming off an 87-74 win in New York over Michigan State in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Tarleton St. went 0-3 against non-conference programs last season. In those three games, the Texans gave up 78.7 points per game while scoring 64.3 per contest. Kansas went 7-3 in non-conference play, averaging 75.4 points and giving up 73 per game in the process.

