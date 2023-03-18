 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Kansas NCAA Tourney Game Live Online on March 18, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT, the #3 Kansas Jayhawks face the #25 Arkansas Razorbacks from Wells Fargo Arena (IA). The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

The Kansas vs. Arkansas game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream CBS on Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Arkansas on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Kansas vs. Arkansas game on CBS with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Arkansas on fuboTV?

You can watch the Kansas vs. Arkansas game on CBS with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Arkansas on Paramount Plus?

You can watch the Kansas vs. Arkansas game on CBS with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Arkansas on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Kansas vs. Arkansas game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Arkansas on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Kansas vs. Arkansas game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Arkansas on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas vs. Arkansas game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeParamount+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpFree Trial
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99$4.99
CBS---$9.99

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: CBS + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $85.98
Includes: CBS + 25 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $9.99
Includes: CBS

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

Kansas vs. Arkansas Live Stream

Arkansas vs. Kansas Game Preview: Kansas and Arkansas play in second round of NCAA Tournament

By The Associated Press

Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13, 8-10 SEC) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (28-7, 13-5 Big 12)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -3.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks and Arkansas Razorbacks meet in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Jayhawks are 13-5 against Big 12 opponents and 15-2 in non-conference play. Kansas is second in the Big 12 with 16.6 assists per game led by Dajuan Harris averaging 6.3.

The Razorbacks are 8-10 against SEC teams. Arkansas averages 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gradey Dick averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Jalen Wilson is shooting 44.3% and averaging 18.8 points over the past 10 games for Kansas.

Ricky Council IV is averaging 16 points for the Razorbacks. Nick Smith Jr. is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 74.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.