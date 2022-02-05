How to Watch Baylor vs. Kansas Game Live Online on February 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST, the #10 Kansas Jayhawks face the #8 Baylor Bears from Allen Fieldhouse. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Baylor Bears

When: Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Kansas vs. Baylor game will be streaming on ESPN.





Baylor vs. Kansas Game Preview: Akinjo leads No. 8 Baylor against No. 10 Kansas after 25-point game

Baylor Bears (19-3, 7-2 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (18-3, 7-1 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Baylor takes on the No. 10 Kansas Jayhawks after James Akinjo scored 25 points in Baylor’s 81-77 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Jayhawks have gone 10-1 at home. Kansas is third in the Big 12 with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Wilson averaging 5.1.

The Bears are 7-2 in Big 12 play. Baylor averages 17.2 assists per game to lead the Big 12, paced by Akinjo with 5.3.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ochai Agbaji is averaging 20.9 points for the Jayhawks. Christian Braun is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Akinjo is averaging 12.9 points, 5.3 assists and two steals for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.