How to Watch BYU vs. Kansas 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable
Two undefeated Big 12 teams looking to take a big step forward this season will square off in Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday, Sept. 23. The 3-0 Kansas Jayhawks will welcome the also 3-0 BYU Cougars to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The Cougars are in their first season as a member of the Big 12 and would like to get their conference slate started with a victory. Tune into ESPN to see if they are successful, you can stream with game with a Live TV Streaming Service.
How to Watch Kansas Jayhawks vs. BYU Cougars
- When: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium | 1101 Mississippi St, Lawrence, KS 66044
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: Watch with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV.
What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the Kansas BYU Game
The Kansas vs. BYU game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Get 50% Off
|Sign Up
|$79.99
|$84.99
|$76.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|ESPN2
|✓
|✓
|✓
|-
|✓
|-
|✓
Can you stream Kansas vs. BYU on Sling TV?
You can watch the Kansas vs. BYU game on ESPN with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.
But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Kansas vs. BYU on DIRECTV STREAM?
You can watch the Kansas vs. BYU game on ESPN with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Kansas vs. BYU on Fubo?
You can watch the Kansas vs. BYU game on ESPN with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Kansas vs. BYU on Hulu Live TV?
You can watch the Kansas vs. BYU game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Kansas vs. BYU on YouTube TV?
You can watch the Kansas vs. BYU game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Kansas vs. BYU on ESPN+?
Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas vs. BYU game on the streaming service.