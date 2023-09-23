How to Watch BYU vs. Kansas 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

Two undefeated Big 12 teams looking to take a big step forward this season will square off in Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday, Sept. 23. The 3-0 Kansas Jayhawks will welcome the also 3-0 BYU Cougars to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The Cougars are in their first season as a member of the Big 12 and would like to get their conference slate started with a victory. Tune into ESPN to see if they are successful, you can stream with game with a Live TV Streaming Service.

How to Watch Kansas Jayhawks vs. BYU Cougars

When: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Location: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium | 1101 Mississippi St, Lawrence, KS 66044

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium | 1101 Mississippi St, Lawrence, KS 66044 TV: ESPN

ESPN Stream: Watch with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV.

The Kansas vs. BYU game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

You can watch the Kansas vs. BYU game on ESPN with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

You can watch the Kansas vs. BYU game on ESPN with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

You can watch the Kansas vs. BYU game on ESPN with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

You can watch the Kansas vs. BYU game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

You can watch the Kansas vs. BYU game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas vs. BYU game on the streaming service.