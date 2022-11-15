How to Watch Duke vs. Kansas Game Live Online on November 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST, the #5 Kansas Jayhawks face the #7 Duke Blue Devils. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Duke Blue Devils

The Kansas vs. Duke game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Duke vs. Kansas Game Preview: No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks face the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils

Duke Blue Devils (2-0) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (2-0)

Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks square off against the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils.

Kansas went 34-6 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Jayhawks allowed opponents to score 67.3 points per game and shoot 40.6% from the field last season.

Duke finished 9-2 on the road and 32-7 overall a season ago. The Blue Devils averaged 80.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.8 last season.