How to Watch Howard vs. Kansas Game Live Online on March 16, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT, the #3 Kansas Jayhawks face the Howard Bison from Wells Fargo Arena (IA). The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Howard Bison

The Kansas vs. Howard game will be streaming on TBS





Howard vs. Kansas Game Preview: Kansas Jayhawks play Howard Bison in first round of NCAA Tournament

By The Associated Press

Howard Bison (22-12, 11-3 MEAC) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (27-7, 13-5 Big 12)

Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -22; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks square off against the Howard Bison in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Jayhawks are 13-5 against Big 12 opponents and 14-2 in non-conference play. Kansas is 25-7 against opponents over .500.

The Bison are 11-3 against MEAC teams. Howard has a 5-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Wilson is shooting 42.5% and averaging 20.1 points for the Jayhawks. Gradey Dick is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Elijah Hawkins is shooting 44.0% and averaging 13.0 points for the Bison. Marcus Dockery is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Howard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 72.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Bison: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.