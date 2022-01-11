How to Watch Iowa State vs. Kansas Game Live Online on January 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #6 Kansas Jayhawks face the #11 Iowa State Cyclones from Allen Fieldhouse. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Iowa State Cyclones

When: Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

The Kansas vs. Iowa State game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available with a Subscription to ESPN+.

Iowa State vs. Kansas Game Preview: No. 9 Kansas looks for home win vs No. 15 Iowa State

No. 15 Iowa State (13-2, 1-2) vs. No. 9 Kansas (12-2, 1-1)

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kansas looks for its fifth straight win over No. 15 Iowa State at Allen Fieldhouse. The last victory for the Cyclones at Kansas was a 92-89 win on Feb. 4, 2017.

SUPER SENIORS: Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji, Remy Martin and David McCormack have combined to score 46 percent of all Jayhawks points this season, although that number has dropped to 32 percent over the last five games.BRILLIANT BROCKINGTON: Izaiah Brockington has connected on 41.2 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 8 over the last three games. He’s also converted 80.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Kansas has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 85.7 points while giving up 62.6.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Jayhawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cyclones. Kansas has 45 assists on 77 field goals (58.4 percent) over its past three contests while Iowa State has assists on 34 of 69 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Iowa State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 26.2 percent of all possessions this year, the 10th-highest rate among all Division I teams.