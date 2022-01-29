How to Watch Kentucky vs. Kansas Game Live Online on January 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the #7 Kansas Jayhawks face the #12 Kentucky Wildcats from Allen Fieldhouse. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Kentucky Wildcats

When: Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Kansas vs. Kentucky game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Kentucky on fuboTV?

You can watch the Kansas vs. Kentucky game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Kentucky on Sling TV?

You can watch the Kansas vs. Kentucky game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Kentucky on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Kansas vs. Kentucky game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Kansas vs. Kentucky on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Kansas vs. Kentucky game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Kentucky on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Kansas vs. Kentucky game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Kentucky on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas vs. Kentucky game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream Kansas vs. Kentucky on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas vs. Kentucky game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Kentucky vs. Kansas Game Preview: No. 12 Kentucky visits No. 5 Kansas following Agbaji's 37-point showing

Kentucky Wildcats (16-4, 6-2 SEC) at Kansas Jayhawks (17-2, 6-1 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kansas hosts the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats after Ochai Agbaji scored 37 points in Kansas’ 94-91 overtime victory against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Jayhawks are 10-0 on their home court. Kansas is the top team in the Big 12 averaging 38.9 points in the paint. Christian Braun leads the Jayhawks with 8.6.

The Wildcats have gone 2-3 away from home. Kentucky is third in the SEC with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Oscar Tshiebwe averaging 5.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Agbaji is scoring 21.3 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Jayhawks. Braun is averaging nine points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Kellan Grady averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Tshiebwe is shooting 56.3% and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 77.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 82.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.