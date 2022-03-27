How to Watch Miami vs. Kansas Game Live Online on March 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT, the #3 Kansas Jayhawks face the Miami Hurricanes from United Center. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Miami Hurricanes

When: Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Kansas vs. Miami game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream CBS on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Miami on fuboTV?

You can watch the Kansas vs. Miami game on CBS with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Miami on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Kansas vs. Miami game on CBS with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Miami on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Kansas vs. Miami game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Kansas vs. Miami on Paramount Plus?

You can watch the Kansas vs. Miami game on CBS with Paramount Plus.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

Can you stream Kansas vs. Miami on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Kansas vs. Miami game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Miami on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas vs. Miami game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Miami on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas vs. Miami game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Kansas vs. Miami Live Stream

Miami vs. Kansas Game Preview: Kansas Jayhawks and Miami Hurricanes meet in Elite 8

Miami Hurricanes (26-10, 14-6 ACC) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (31-6, 14-4 Big 12)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -6; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks and Miami Hurricanes meet in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

The Jayhawks’ record in Big 12 play is 14-4. Kansas leads the Big 12 shooting 35.5% from downtown, led by Mitch Lightfoot shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Hurricanes’ record in ACC action is 14-6. Miami is third in the ACC scoring 34.1 points per game in the paint led by Jordan Miller averaging 6.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ochai Agbaji is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Jalen Wilson is averaging 7.9 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Miller is averaging 10.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Hurricanes. Kameron McGusty is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 75.8 points, 39.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Hurricanes: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 10.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.