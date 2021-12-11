How to Watch Missouri vs. Kansas Game Live Online on December 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 3:15 PM EST, the #8 Kansas Jayhawks face the Missouri Tigers from Allen Fieldhouse. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Missouri Tigers

The Kansas vs. Missouri game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPN on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Missouri vs. Kansas Game Preview: No. 8 Kansas battles Mizzou

Missouri (5-4) vs. No. 8 Kansas (7-1)

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Kansas hosts Missouri in a non-conference matchup. Each squad is coming off of an easy victory on Tuesday. Kansas earned a 78-52 win in Kansas City over UTEP, while Missouri won easily 72-44 at home against Eastern Illinois.

SAVVY SENIORS: Kansas has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Ochai Agbaji, Remy Martin, David McCormack and Mitch Lightfoot have combined to account for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 55 percent of all Jayhawks points over the last five games.BRILLIANT BROWN: Kobe Brown has connected on 28.6 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 12 over his last five games. He’s also converted 69 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Jayhawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tigers. Kansas has 59 assists on 103 field goals (57.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Missouri has assists on 38 of 77 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Kansas is ranked 12th overall by scoring 84.5 points per game this season. Missouri has only averaged 66.6 points per game, which ranks 209th.