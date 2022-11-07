How to Watch Nebraska-Omaha vs. Kansas Game Live Online on November 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #5 Kansas Jayhawks face the Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks

When: Monday, November 7, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

You can watch the Kansas vs. Nebrasksa-Omaha game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

If you’re looking to stream College Basketball games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more.

Nebraska-Omaha vs. Kansas Game Preview: Kansas hosts Omaha for season opener

Omaha Mavericks at Kansas Jayhawks

Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -32; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas Jayhawks begin the season at home against the Omaha Mavericks.

Kansas went 33-6 overall a season ago while going 16-1 at home. The Jayhawks shot 47.9% from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range last season.

Omaha went 0-15 on the road and 5-25 overall a season ago. The Mavericks averaged 10.9 assists per game on 25.2 made field goals last season.