How to Watch North Dakota State vs. Kansas Game Live Online on November 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #5 Kansas Jayhawks face the North Dakota State Bison. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

When: Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

You can watch the Kansas vs. North Dakota State game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

If you’re looking to stream College Basketball games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more.

North Dakota State vs. Kansas Game Preview: No. 5 Kansas hosts North Dakota State after Dick's 23-point game

North Dakota State Bison (0-1) at Kansas Jayhawks (1-0)

Lawrence, Kansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kansas hosts the North Dakota State Bison after Gradey Dick scored 23 points in Kansas’ 89-64 victory over the Omaha Mavericks.

Kansas finished 34-6 overall last season while going 16-1 at home. The Jayhawks averaged 78.2 points per game last season, 37.0 in the paint, 15.3 off of turnovers and 12.3 on fast breaks.

North Dakota State went 13-5 in Summit play and 9-6 on the road last season. The Bison averaged 9.8 points off of turnovers, 10.1 second chance points and 3.3 bench points last season.