How to Watch North Texas vs. Kansas Game Live Online on November 25, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 25, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST, the #4 Kansas Jayhawks face the North Texas Mean Green from HP Field House. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas Jayhawks vs. North Texas Mean Green

The Kansas vs. North Texas game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPN on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

North Texas vs. Kansas Game Preview: Kansas, N. Texas meet in Kissimmee

North Texas (2-1) vs. Kansas (3-0)

, HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas and Kansas are set to clash in a postseason game in Kissimmee. Kansas earned an 88-59 win over Stony Brook in its most recent game, while North Texas won easily 64-36 against Texas-Arlington in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack and Remy Martin have combined to score 52 percent of all Jayhawks points this season.TERRIFIC THOMAS: Thomas Bell has connected on 28.6 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

STINGY DEFENSE: North Texas has held opposing teams to 52.7 points per game this year, the seventh-lowest figure among all Division I teams.