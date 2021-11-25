 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch North Texas vs. Kansas Game Live Online on November 25, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, November 25, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST, the #4 Kansas Jayhawks face the North Texas Mean Green from HP Field House. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas Jayhawks vs. North Texas Mean Green

The Kansas vs. North Texas game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPN on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Kansas vs. North Texas on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Kansas vs. North Texas game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. North Texas on fuboTV?

You can watch the Kansas vs. North Texas game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. North Texas on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Kansas vs. North Texas game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. North Texas on Sling TV?

You can watch the Kansas vs. North Texas game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. North Texas on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Kansas vs. North Texas game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. North Texas on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas vs. North Texas game.

Can you stream Kansas vs. North Texas on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas vs. North Texas game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

North Texas vs. Kansas Game Preview: Kansas, N. Texas meet in Kissimmee

North Texas (2-1) vs. Kansas (3-0)

, HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas and Kansas are set to clash in a postseason game in Kissimmee. Kansas earned an 88-59 win over Stony Brook in its most recent game, while North Texas won easily 64-36 against Texas-Arlington in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack and Remy Martin have combined to score 52 percent of all Jayhawks points this season.TERRIFIC THOMAS: Thomas Bell has connected on 28.6 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

STINGY DEFENSE: North Texas has held opposing teams to 52.7 points per game this year, the seventh-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.