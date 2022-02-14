How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Kansas Game Live Online on February 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, February 14, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #8 Kansas Jayhawks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys from Allen Fieldhouse. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

When: Monday, February 14, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

The Kansas vs. Oklahoma State game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas Game Preview: Oklahoma State visits No. 8 Kansas after Wilson's 22-point showing

Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-12, 5-7 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (20-4, 9-2 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -10.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Kansas hosts the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Jalen Wilson scored 22 points in Kansas’ 71-69 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Jayhawks have gone 12-1 in home games. Kansas leads the Big 12 averaging 79.6 points and is shooting 49.7%.

The Cowboys are 5-7 in conference matchups. Oklahoma State is the top team in the Big 12 scoring 15.8 fast break points per game.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Jayhawks won the last meeting 74-63 on Jan. 5. David McCormack scored 17 points points to help lead the Jayhawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ochai Agbaji is shooting 50.5% and averaging 19.9 points for the Jayhawks. Christian Braun is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Keylan Boone is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 6.2 points. Bryce Thompson is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.