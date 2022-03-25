 Skip to Content
How to Watch Providence vs. Kansas Game Live Online on March 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, March 25, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT, the #3 Kansas Jayhawks face the #13 Providence Friars from United Center. The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Providence Friars

The Kansas vs. Providence game will be streaming on TBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream TBS on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Providence on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Kansas vs. Providence game on TBS with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Providence on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Kansas vs. Providence game on TBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Providence on Sling TV?

You can watch the Kansas vs. Providence game on TBS with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Providence on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Kansas vs. Providence game on TBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Providence on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer TBS so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas vs. Providence game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Providence on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer TBS so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas vs. Providence game.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Providence on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer TBS so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas vs. Providence game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TBS + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TBS + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

Providence vs. Kansas Game Preview: Kansas meets Providence in Sweet 16 matchup

Providence Friars (27-5, 14-3 Big East) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (30-6, 14-4 Big 12)

Chicago; Friday, 7:29 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -7.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks square off against the No. 13 Providence Friars in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Jayhawks have gone 14-4 against Big 12 teams. Kansas ranks second in the Big 12 with 15.5 assists per game led by Dajuan Harris averaging 4.3.

The Friars’ record in Big East play is 14-3. Providence scores 71.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ochai Agbaji is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Christian Braun is averaging 8.6 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Jared Bynum is averaging 12.6 points and 4.1 assists for the Friars. Nate Watson is averaging 7.7 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 55.0% over the last 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 78.3 points, 37.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Friars: 7-3, averaging 67.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

