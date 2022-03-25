How to Watch Providence vs. Kansas Game Live Online on March 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 25, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT, the #3 Kansas Jayhawks face the #13 Providence Friars from United Center. The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Providence Friars

When: Friday, March 25, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT

TV: TBS

The Kansas vs. Providence game will be streaming on TBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream TBS on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Providence vs. Kansas Game Preview: Kansas meets Providence in Sweet 16 matchup

Providence Friars (27-5, 14-3 Big East) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (30-6, 14-4 Big 12)

Chicago; Friday, 7:29 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -7.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks square off against the No. 13 Providence Friars in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Jayhawks have gone 14-4 against Big 12 teams. Kansas ranks second in the Big 12 with 15.5 assists per game led by Dajuan Harris averaging 4.3.

The Friars’ record in Big East play is 14-3. Providence scores 71.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ochai Agbaji is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Christian Braun is averaging 8.6 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Jared Bynum is averaging 12.6 points and 4.1 assists for the Friars. Nate Watson is averaging 7.7 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 55.0% over the last 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 78.3 points, 37.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Friars: 7-3, averaging 67.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.