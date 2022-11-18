How to Watch Southern Utah vs. Kansas Game Live Online on November 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 18, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #6 Kansas Jayhawks face the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds

When: Friday, November 18, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

You can watch the Kansas vs. Southern Utah game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

If you’re looking to stream College Basketball games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Southern Utah vs. Kansas Game Preview: Wilson leads No. 6 Kansas against Southern Utah after 25-point outing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-1) at Kansas Jayhawks (3-0)

Lawrence, Kansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kansas hosts the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Jalen Wilson scored 25 points in Kansas’ 69-64 win over the Duke Blue Devils.

Kansas went 34-6 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Jayhawks averaged 78.2 points per game last season, 37.0 in the paint, 15.3 off of turnovers and 12.3 on fast breaks.

Southern Utah went 14-6 in WAC action and 8-8 on the road last season. The Thunderbirds averaged 77.7 points per game last season, 34.1 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 10.5 on fast breaks.