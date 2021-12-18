How to Watch Stephen F. Austin vs. Kansas Game Live Online on December 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the #7 Kansas Jayhawks face the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks from Allen Fieldhouse. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Stephen F. Austin vs. Kansas Game Preview: No. 7 Kansas goes up against SFA

Stephen F. Austin (8-3) vs. No. 7 Kansas (8-1)

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Kansas hosts Stephen F. Austin in a non-conference matchup. Kansas knocked off Missouri by 37 points on Saturday, while Stephen F. Austin fell 82-69 to ULM on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Kansas has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Ochai Agbaji, Remy Martin, David McCormack and Mitch Lightfoot have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 53 percent of all Jayhawks points over the last five games.ACCURATE AGBAJI: Agbaji has connected on 49.1 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 19 over the last three games. He’s also made 72.4 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Stephen F. Austin is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 14 offensive rebounds. The Lumberjacks are 3-3 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

STREAK SCORING: Kansas has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 92.7 points while giving up 62.

DID YOU KNOW: Kansas is ranked fifth in Division I with an average of 86.4 points per game. The Jayhawks have averaged 92.8 per game over their four-game winning streak.