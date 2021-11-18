 Skip to Content
How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Kansas Game Live Online on November 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the #3 Kansas Jayhawks face the Stony Brook Seawolves from Allen Fieldhouse. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Stony Brook Seawolves

The Kansas vs. Stony Brook game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available with a Subscription to ESPN+.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Stony Brook on ESPN+?

You can watch the Kansas vs. Stony Brook game with ESPN+.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Stony Brook on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas vs. Stony Brook game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Stony Brook on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas vs. Stony Brook game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Stony Brook on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas vs. Stony Brook game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Stony Brook on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas vs. Stony Brook game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Stony Brook on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas vs. Stony Brook game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Stony Brook on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas vs. Stony Brook game.

Stony Brook vs. Kansas Game Preview: No. 3 Kansas meets Stony Brook

Stony Brook (0-1) vs. No. 3 Kansas (2-0)

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Kansas hosts Stony Brook in an early season matchup.

SUPER SENIORS: Kansas has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Ochai Agbaji, Remy Martin, David McCormack and Jalen Coleman-Lands have combined to account for 65 percent of all Jayhawks scoring this season.ACCURATE AGBAJI: Agbaji has connected on 46.2 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 88.9 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Stony Brook went 1-4 against non-conference teams last season. In those five games, the Seawolves gave up 78.6 points per game while scoring 69 per outing. Kansas went 7-3 in non-conference play, averaging 75.4 points and giving up 73 per game in the process.

