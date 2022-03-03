How to Watch TCU vs. Kansas Game Live Online on March 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #6 Kansas Jayhawks face the TCU Horned Frogs from Allen Fieldhouse. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Kansas Jayhawks vs. TCU Horned Frogs

When: Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

The Kansas vs. TCU game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available with a Subscription to ESPN+.

Can you stream Kansas vs. TCU on ESPN+?

You can watch the Kansas vs. TCU game with ESPN+.

Can you stream Kansas vs. TCU on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas vs. TCU game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. TCU on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas vs. TCU game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. TCU on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas vs. TCU game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Kansas vs. TCU on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas vs. TCU game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. TCU on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas vs. TCU game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. TCU on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas vs. TCU game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Live TV Streaming Option

TCU vs. Kansas Game Preview: No. 6 Kansas plays TCU after Agbaji's 27-point performance

Kansas Jayhawks (23-5, 12-3 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (18-9, 7-8 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: TCU -5.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kansas plays the TCU Horned Frogs after Ochai Agbaji scored 27 points in Kansas’ 80-70 loss to the Baylor Bears.

The Horned Frogs have gone 11-4 in home games. TCU has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jayhawks have gone 12-3 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas averages 79.6 points while outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game.

The Horned Frogs and Jayhawks meet Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Miles is shooting 38.3% and averaging 15.3 points for the Horned Frogs. Francisco Farabello is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for TCU.

Agbaji averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, scoring 20.4 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc. Christian Braun is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.