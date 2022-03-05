How to Watch Texas vs. Kansas Game Live Online on March 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST, the #6 Kansas Jayhawks face the #21 Texas Longhorns from Allen Fieldhouse. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Texas Longhorns

When: Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Kansas vs. Texas game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Texas on fuboTV?

You can watch the Kansas vs. Texas game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Texas on Sling TV?

You can watch the Kansas vs. Texas game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Texas on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Kansas vs. Texas game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Texas on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Kansas vs. Texas game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Kansas vs. Texas on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Kansas vs. Texas game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Texas on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas vs. Texas game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream Kansas vs. Texas on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas vs. Texas game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Texas vs. Kansas Game Preview: No. 6 Kansas hosts No. 21 Texas, seeks 25th win of season

Texas Longhorns (21-9, 10-7 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (24-6, 13-4 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kansas will try to earn its 25th win this season when the Jayhawks host the No. 21 Texas Longhorns.

The Jayhawks have gone 15-1 at home. Kansas ranks second in the Big 12 with 15.6 assists per game led by Dajuan Harris averaging 4.4.

The Longhorns are 10-7 against Big 12 opponents. Texas ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Timmy Allen averaging 2.6.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Texas won 79-76 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Allen led Texas with 24 points, and Jalen Wilson led Kansas with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ochai Agbaji is shooting 48.7% and averaging 20.2 points for the Jayhawks. Christian Braun is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Marcus Carr is averaging 11.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Longhorns. Allen is averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.