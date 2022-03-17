How to Watch Texas Southern vs. Kansas Game Live Online on March 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT, the #3 Kansas Jayhawks face the Texas Southern Tigers from Dickies Arena. The game is airing exclusively on truTV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Texas Southern Tigers

When: Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT

TV: truTV

Stream: Watch with 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV

The Kansas vs. Texas Southern game will be streaming on truTV, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. You can also stream truTV on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Texas Southern vs. Kansas Game Preview: Kansas and Texas Southern meet in first round of NCAA Tournament

Texas Southern Tigers (19-12, 13-5 SWAC) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (28-6, 14-4 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 9:57 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -21.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Jayhawks are 14-4 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas is the top team in the Big 12 with 37.2 points in the paint led by Christian Braun averaging 7.5.

The Tigers are 13-5 in SWAC play. Texas Southern ranks sixth in the SWAC shooting 31.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dajuan Harris is averaging 5.2 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jayhawks. Ochai Agbaji is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

John Walker III is scoring 9.9 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Tigers. Bryson Etienne is averaging 8.4 points over the past 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 76.2 points, 39.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.