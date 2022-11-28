How to Watch Texas Southern vs. Kansas Game Live Online on November 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #3 Kansas Jayhawks face the Texas Southern Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Texas Southern Tigers

When: Monday, November 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

You can watch the Kansas vs. Texas Southern game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

If you’re looking to stream College Basketball games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more.

Texas Southern vs. Kansas Game Preview: No. 3 Kansas hosts Texas Southern following Barnes' 30-point performance

Texas Southern Tigers (1-6) at Kansas Jayhawks (6-1)

Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -23; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern takes on the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks after Davon Barnes scored 30 points in Texas Southern’s 78-63 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Jayhawks have gone 3-0 in home games. Kansas has a 2-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers have gone 0-5 away from home. Texas Southern is 0-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Wilson is shooting 42.0% and averaging 22.9 points for the Jayhawks. Gradey Dick is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers for Kansas.

PJ Henry averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Barnes is averaging 14.1 points for Texas Southern.