How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Kansas Game Live Online on January 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 24, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #9 Kansas Jayhawks face the #19 Texas Tech Red Raiders from Allen Fieldhouse. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

When: Monday, January 24, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Kansas vs. Texas Tech game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Texas Tech on fuboTV?

You can watch the Kansas vs. Texas Tech game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Texas Tech on Sling TV?

You can watch the Kansas vs. Texas Tech game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Texas Tech on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Kansas vs. Texas Tech game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Kansas vs. Texas Tech on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Kansas vs. Texas Tech game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Texas Tech on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Kansas vs. Texas Tech game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Texas Tech on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas vs. Texas Tech game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream Kansas vs. Texas Tech on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas vs. Texas Tech game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Texas Tech vs. Kansas Game Preview: No. 18 Texas Tech plays No. 7 Kansas following Shannon's 23-point showing

Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-4, 5-2 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (16-2, 5-1 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Texas Tech takes on the No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks after Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 23 points in Texas Tech’s 78-65 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Jayhawks have gone 8-0 in home games. Kansas is 14-1 against opponents over .500.

The Red Raiders have gone 5-2 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech ranks third in the Big 12 with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Kevin Obanor averaging 4.9.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big 12 play. The Red Raiders won the last matchup 75-67 on Jan. 8. Bryson Williams scored 22 points to help lead the Red Raiders to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ochai Agbaji is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Christian Braun is averaging 9.5 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Williams is shooting 52.0% and averaging 12.6 points for the Red Raiders. Obanor is averaging 6.9 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 77.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 67.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.