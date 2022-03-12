How to Watch Big 12 Championship: Texas Tech vs. Kansas Game Live Online on March 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the #6 Kansas Jayhawks face the #14 Texas Tech Red Raiders from Sprint Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

When: Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Texas Tech vs. Kansas Game Preview: Kansas Jayhawks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Big 12 Championship

Texas Tech Red Raiders (25-8, 12-6 Big 12) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (27-6, 14-4 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks take on the No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Big 12 Championship.

The Jayhawks have gone 16-1 at home. Kansas ranks ninth in the Big 12 in team defense, allowing 68.2 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Red Raiders have gone 12-6 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech averages 71.9 points while outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Jayhawks won 94-91 in the last matchup on Jan. 25. Ochai Agbaji led the Jayhawks with 37 points, and Bryson Williams led the Red Raiders with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Agbaji is scoring 19.8 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Jayhawks. Christian Braun is averaging 8.7 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the past 10 games for Kansas.

Williams is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Adonis Arms is averaging 6.9 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 39.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 7.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 61.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.2 points.