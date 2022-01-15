How to Watch West Virginia vs. Kansas Game Live Online on January 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST, the #9 Kansas Jayhawks face the West Virginia Mountaineers from Allen Fieldhouse. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas Jayhawks vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

When: Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Kansas vs. West Virginia game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream CBS on Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Kansas vs. West Virginia on fuboTV?

You can watch the Kansas vs. West Virginia game on CBS with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. West Virginia on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Kansas vs. West Virginia game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Kansas vs. West Virginia on Paramount Plus?

You can watch the Kansas vs. West Virginia game on No Channels with Paramount Plus.

Can you stream Kansas vs. West Virginia on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Kansas vs. West Virginia game on CBS with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. West Virginia on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Kansas vs. West Virginia game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. West Virginia on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas vs. West Virginia game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. West Virginia on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas vs. West Virginia game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Kansas vs. West Virginia Live Stream

West Virginia vs. Kansas Game Preview: West Virginia visits No. 9 Kansas following Agbaji's 22-point game

West Virginia Mountaineers (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (13-2, 2-1 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kansas hosts the West Virginia Mountaineers after Ochai Agbaji scored 22 points in Kansas’ 62-61 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Jayhawks have gone 7-0 at home. Kansas leads the Big 12 with 38.3 points in the paint led by Christian Braun averaging 9.7.

The Mountaineers are 2-1 in conference play. West Virginia is 11-2 against opponents over .500.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Agbaji is shooting 53.3% and averaging 20.6 points for the Jayhawks. Braun is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Taz Sherman is shooting 43.9% and averaging 19.9 points for the Mountaineers. Sean McNeil is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 81.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Mountaineers: 9-1, averaging 68.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.