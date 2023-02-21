How to Watch ‘Kathleen Madigan: Hunting Bigfoot’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Kathleen Madigan is ready to tell you all about her aging parents, millennials, and her hunt for an iconic gigantic mythical creature. The hilarious award-winning comedian is releasing her latest comedic venture “Kathleen Madigan: Hunting Bigfoot,” which will premiere on Prime VIdeo on Feb. 21. This brand-new original stand-up special is the latest from the seasoned comedian who has released several stand-up specials and made countless TV appearances in her decades-long career. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video .

About 'Kathleen Madigan: Hunting Bigfoot'

“Katheleen Madigan: Hunting Bigfoot” will premiere on Prime Video, and should be easy to find as it will be available in more than 240 countries Feb. 21. This comedy special is the first new comedy special from Madigan since she released “Finding Jesus” in 2016.

Madigan has established herself as a seasoned and critically-respected comedian over the years. She has won such honors as the American Comedy Award and the Phyllis Diller Award for “Best Female Comic.”

The comedian is currently in the midst of her “Boxed Wine and Tiny Banjos” tour. She has also grown in popularity thanks to her new podcast venture, “Madigan’s Pubcast,” which currently has more than 3 million downloads overall streaming platforms. Madigan, who was once telling jokes in humble comedy clubs, has risen in popularity and now performs to sold-out shows in marquee theaters.

“Kathleen Madigan: Hunting Bigfoot” was filmed in Denver, Co at The Paramount Theater. It was produced by Amazon Studios, 1904, Inc., and Irwin Entertainment.

