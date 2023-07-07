How to Watch Katie Holmes’ Movie ‘Rare Objects’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

This one’s for the Katie Crew! Katie Holmes is bringing her new movie “ Rare Objects ” to streaming this weekend. The film debuts on AMC+ on Friday, July 7, and features Holmes as a woman desperate to rebuild her life. She finds a job selling rare oddities, but her healing is cut short as past traumas begin to work their way back into the front of her mind. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of AMC+ .

About Katie Holmes' Movie 'Rare Objects'

“Rare Objects’ tells the story of a young woman who seeks to rebuild her life when she takes work at an antique store. Working in close proximity to the kind and caring store owners helps to restore her confidence, but the dark events of her past soon begin to resurface, causing her to question all the progress she thought she’d made.

The film is based on the 2016 historical fiction novel by Kathleen Tessaro. Holmes produced, directed and starred in the adaptation, making it a true passion project for the actress. Critics have called the film moving and heartfelt, and single out lead actress Julia Mayorga for praise.

Can you watch Katie Holmes' Movie 'Rare Objects' for free?

AMC+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Katie Holmes’ Movie ‘Rare Objects’ on AMC+.

What devices can you use to stream Katie Holmes' Movie 'Rare Objects'?

You can watch AMC+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Katie Holmes' Movie 'Rare Objects' Trailer