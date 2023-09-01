How to Watch Katy vs. Atascocita High School Football Game Live Without Cable

Friday nights in fall mean just one thing in Texas: high school football! This week, the schedule-makers did fans a big favor by pitting Katy against Atascocita High School on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. CT. Both teams are ranked in the top 10 of Texas high school football teams by MaxPreps, so you know this game will feature plenty of players who will see college football fields at some point in their careers. You can watch the game with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

The Katy Tigers (Katy, Texas) have opened their season 1-0, beating Clear Springs 34-22 in their first game of the season. The team is ranked ninth in the state of Texas, and defensive lineman Dak Brinkley hopes to continue wrecking games for the Tigers all season long, starting with this matchup against Atascocita.

The Atascocita Eagles (Humble, Texas) are one spot behind the Tigers, ranking 10th in the state. They steamrolled Dickinson in their first game of 2023 by a score of 46-21, and are bringing back most of the players from last year’s 11-3 team. But they couldn’t overcome the Tigers at any point during the 2022 season, and there are some bad vibes to exercise before they can move on to the rest of their 2023 campaign.

Sadly, no. The game will only be available to stream via NFHS Network, which does not offer a free trial.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Katy vs. Atascocita on NFHS Network?

NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

