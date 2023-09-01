 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NFHS Network

How to Watch Katy vs. Atascocita High School Football Game Live Without Cable

David Satin

Friday nights in fall mean just one thing in Texas: high school football! This week, the schedule-makers did fans a big favor by pitting Katy against Atascocita High School on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. CT. Both teams are ranked in the top 10 of Texas high school football teams by MaxPreps, so you know this game will feature plenty of players who will see college football fields at some point in their careers. You can watch the game with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

How to Watch Katy vs. Atascocita High School Football Game

  • When: Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. CT
  • Location: Atascocita High School Football Field | 1330 Will Clayton Pkwy, Atascocita, Texas, 77346
  • TV:NFHS Network
  • Stream: Watch with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

About Katy vs. Atascocita High School Football Game

The Katy Tigers (Katy, Texas) have opened their season 1-0, beating Clear Springs 34-22 in their first game of the season. The team is ranked ninth in the state of Texas, and defensive lineman Dak Brinkley hopes to continue wrecking games for the Tigers all season long, starting with this matchup against Atascocita.

The Atascocita Eagles (Humble, Texas) are one spot behind the Tigers, ranking 10th in the state. They steamrolled Dickinson in their first game of 2023 by a score of 46-21, and are bringing back most of the players from last year’s 11-3 team. But they couldn’t overcome the Tigers at any point during the 2022 season, and there are some bad vibes to exercise before they can move on to the rest of their 2023 campaign.

Can You Stream Katy vs. Atascocita High School Football Game for Free?

Sadly, no. The game will only be available to stream via NFHS Network, which does not offer a free trial.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Katy vs. Atascocita on NFHS Network?

NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • Sign Up
    nfhsnetwork.com

    NFHS Network

    Watching high school sports and events has never been easier. With over 300,000 events streamed each year, the NFHS Network is the nation’s leading producer of high school sports. Watch your favorite team at home or on the go either live or on-demand with portion of every subscription distributed to partner schools and state associations.

    Sign Up
    $11.99 / month
    nfhsnetwork.com

Watch a Hype Video for 2023 Atascocita Season

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.