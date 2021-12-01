How to Watch ‘Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around’ Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

If you’re looking for a way to get into the holiday spirit, you’re in luck! As you kick off the Christmas season, the whole family can enjoy a holiday special, “Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around.” The special airs on NBC on Wednesday, December 1 at 10/9c. You can watch it live for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch ‘Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around’

About ‘Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around’

“Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around” is set at Universal Studios Hollywood, featuring many different holiday backdrops. The special airs at the same time Kelly Clarkson is releasing her new holiday album, “When Christmas Comes Around.”

Viewers can enjoy a mix of Christmas classics and discover new songs to love, too. Whether you’re baking cookies, wrapping presents, or getting cozy in front of the fire, tuning in to “Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around” is the perfect way to begin your holiday festivities.

During the special, you can enjoy originals and covers from the album, featuring My Band Y’All. Brett Eldredge, Ariana Grande, Jay Leno, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Odom Jr., and Amy Poehler will all make appearances. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Christmas special without Santa Claus taking the stage. Plus, special everyday heroes will be honored with life-changing surprises throughout the event.

How to Stream ‘Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around’ Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around” live on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.