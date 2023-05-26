 Skip to Content
Jobs
Max Kendra Sells Hollywood

How to Watch ‘Kendra Sells Hollywood’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Kendra Wilkinson is determined to get a fresh start and make a name for herself. She’s previously known as one of Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends and for her appearance on the E! reality series, “The Girls Next Door.” Now, she’s on a new journey selling homes in Hollywood and viewers get a front-row seat to it all. “Kendra Sells Hollywood” Season 2 premieres on Max on Friday, May 26. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max.

How to Watch ‘Kendra Sells Hollywood’ Season 2 Premiere

About ‘Kendra Sells Hollywood’ Season 2 Premiere

This all-new season of “Kendra Sells Hollywood” is sure to be an exciting one. Thanks to her prior experience, Kendra is familiar with Hollywood homes and is comfortable in the Los Angeles area. However, selling these houses is a whole new ball game. On “Kendra Sells Hollywood” Season 1, she was getting her footing as a real estate agent, and now, the intensity is building as she attempts to prove herself and land a spot on her dream real estate team. Joining this prestigious company would be a game-changer in her career.

There’s a six-figure quota Kendra must meet before joining the crew, so the pressure is on as she goes to great lengths to make sales. “Kendra Sells Hollywood” follows the single mom as she meets with clients and tries to sell these gorgeous Hollywood homes. Tune in to see whether she meets the quota and finds her place on the team or if she falls short of her big hopes and dreams. Along the way, viewers can enjoy the beautiful scenery and take a look inside the stunning LA homes.

Can you watch ‘Kendra Sells Hollywood’ Season 2 Premiere for free?

Max offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Kendra Sells Hollywood’ Season 2 Premiere on Max.

What is the ‘Kendra Sells Hollywood’ Season 2 Premiere episode schedule?

Two new episodes will drop on Max weekly for the next three weeks. This new season features a total of six exciting episodes.

  • Episode 1: Friday, May 26
  • Episode 2: Friday, May 26 
  • Episode 3: Friday, June 2 
  • Episode 4: Friday, June 2 
  • Episode 5: Friday, June 9 
  • Episode 6: Friday, June 9

What devices can you use to stream ‘Kendra Sells Hollywood’ Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Get a Free Trial of Max

Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:

1. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

  • Click here to activate the offer.
  • Click “Get Started.”
  • Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device.

2. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer.
  • Click “Sign-Up Now.”
  • Create Your Account.
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons.”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device.

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile.
  • Click “Account.”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons.”
  • Add Max Free Trial.

‘Kendra Sells Hollywood’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer

