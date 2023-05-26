How to Watch ‘Kendra Sells Hollywood’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Kendra Wilkinson is determined to get a fresh start and make a name for herself. She’s previously known as one of Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends and for her appearance on the E! reality series, “ The Girls Next Door .” Now, she’s on a new journey selling homes in Hollywood and viewers get a front-row seat to it all. “ Kendra Sells Hollywood ” Season 2 premieres on Max on Friday, May 26. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max .

About ‘Kendra Sells Hollywood’ Season 2 Premiere

This all-new season of “Kendra Sells Hollywood” is sure to be an exciting one. Thanks to her prior experience, Kendra is familiar with Hollywood homes and is comfortable in the Los Angeles area. However, selling these houses is a whole new ball game. On “Kendra Sells Hollywood” Season 1, she was getting her footing as a real estate agent, and now, the intensity is building as she attempts to prove herself and land a spot on her dream real estate team. Joining this prestigious company would be a game-changer in her career.

There’s a six-figure quota Kendra must meet before joining the crew, so the pressure is on as she goes to great lengths to make sales. “Kendra Sells Hollywood” follows the single mom as she meets with clients and tries to sell these gorgeous Hollywood homes. Tune in to see whether she meets the quota and finds her place on the team or if she falls short of her big hopes and dreams. Along the way, viewers can enjoy the beautiful scenery and take a look inside the stunning LA homes.

What is the ‘Kendra Sells Hollywood’ Season 2 Premiere episode schedule?

Two new episodes will drop on Max weekly for the next three weeks. This new season features a total of six exciting episodes.

Episode 1 : Friday, May 26

: Friday, May 26 Episode 2 : Friday, May 26

: Friday, May 26 Episode 3 : Friday, June 2

: Friday, June 2 Episode 4 : Friday, June 2

: Friday, June 2 Episode 5 : Friday, June 9

: Friday, June 9 Episode 6: Friday, June 9

‘Kendra Sells Hollywood’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer