How to Watch Kendrick Lamar’s ‘The Big Steppers Tour’ Live For Free Without Cable

After all of its expansions into live sports, Prime Video is set to bring customers even more live-streaming content. The Amazon streamer will live stream Kendrick Lamar’s sold-out Oct. 22 show at the Accor Arena in Paris, the latest stop in his “Big Steppers Tour.” The concert marks the 10-year anniversary of the release of Lamar’s triple-Platinum LP “good kid, m.A.A.d city.” If you didn’t manage to get a ticket or a flight to Paris in time, you can still catch the whole show with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch Kendrick Lamar’s ‘The Big Steppers Tour’ Paris Show

About Kendrick Lamar’s ‘The Big Steppers’ Tour

It’s been 10 years since Kendrick Lamar first released “good kid, m.A.A.d city,” and Lamar has decided to celebrate with a worldwide tour. The tour is also in support of his newest release, “Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers.”

Airing live, fans will be able to watch the concert for free exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, via the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, and on the Amazon Music app. The stream will also feature sets from pgLang’s Tanna Leone and Grammy Award-winning recording artist, Baby Keem. Lamar’s performance will be available to view on-demand on Prime Video following the event.

Can You Stream Kendrick Lamar’s ‘The Big Steppers Tour’ Paris Show for Free?

If you are not a Prime Video member already, yes! Prime Video offers new customers a 30 day free trial to its service, so you can see the whole concert from Kendrick Lamar for free!

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Kendrick Lamar’s ‘The Big Steppers Tour’ Paris Show on Prime Video?

Prime Video is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.