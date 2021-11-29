How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Kentucky Game Live Online on November 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the #10 Kentucky Wildcats face the Central Michigan Chippewas from Rupp Arena. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Central Michigan Chippewas

The Kentucky vs. Central Michigan game will be streaming on SEC Network+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream SEC Network+ on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Central Michigan on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Central Michigan game on SEC Network+ with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Central Michigan on fuboTV?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Central Michigan game on SEC Network+ with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Central Michigan on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Central Michigan game on SEC Network+ with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Central Michigan on Sling TV?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Central Michigan game on SEC Network+ with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Central Michigan on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Central Michigan game on SEC Network+ with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Central Michigan on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer SEC Network+ so you won’t be able to stream the Kentucky vs. Central Michigan game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free Through November 29th w/ Code: PEAKSALE

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Central Michigan on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network+ so you won’t be able to stream the Kentucky vs. Central Michigan game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Central Michigan vs. Kentucky Game Preview: C. Michigan faces tough test vs No. 10 Kentucky

Central Michigan (1-4) vs. No. 10 Kentucky (5-1)

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Kentucky presents a tough challenge for Central Michigan. Central Michigan has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Kentucky is looking to extend its current five-game winning streak.

STEPPING UP: Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe has averaged 13.2 points and 16 rebounds while TyTy Washington Jr. has put up 14.8 points and five rebounds. For the Chippewas, Jermaine Jackson Jr. has averaged 13.6 points while Harrison Henderson has put up 10.8 points and five rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Sahvir Wheeler has directly created 41 percent of all Kentucky field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 15 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Kentucky has scored 85.8 points per game and allowed 57.4 over its five-game home winning streak.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Chippewas. Kentucky has an assist on 50 of 98 field goals (51 percent) over its previous three games while Central Michigan has assists on 32 of 66 field goals (48.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kentucky offense has scored 83.3 points per game this season, ranking the Wildcats 25th among Division 1 teams. The Central Michigan defense has allowed 84.2 points per game to opponents (ranked 239th).