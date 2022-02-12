How to Watch Florida vs. Kentucky Game Live Online on February 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST, the #5 Kentucky Wildcats face the Florida Gators from Rupp Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Florida Gators

When: Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

The Kentucky vs. Florida game will be streaming on ESPN.

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Preview: Jones leads Florida against No. 5 Kentucky after 23-point game

Florida Gators (16-8, 6-5 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (20-4, 9-2 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida takes on the No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats after Myreon Jones scored 23 points in Florida’s 72-63 win against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Wildcats are 14-0 in home games. Kentucky averages 17.1 assists per game to lead the SEC, paced by Sahvir Wheeler with 6.9.

The Gators have gone 6-5 against SEC opponents. Florida is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats and Gators face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kellan Grady averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 44.5% from beyond the arc. Oscar Tshiebwe is shooting 57.8% and averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games for Kentucky.

Colin Castleton is scoring 13.2 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Gators. Tyree Appleby is averaging eight points over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 80.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Gators: 7-3, averaging 67.6 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.