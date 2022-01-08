How to Watch Georgia vs. Kentucky Game Live Online on January 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the #18 Kentucky Wildcats face the Georgia Bulldogs from Rupp Arena. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Georgia Bulldogs

When: Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST

TV: SEC Network

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Kentucky vs. Georgia game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream SEC Network on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Georgia on fuboTV?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Georgia game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Georgia on Sling TV?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Georgia game on SEC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Georgia on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Georgia game on SEC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Georgia on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Georgia game on SEC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Georgia on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Georgia game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Georgia on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Kentucky vs. Georgia game.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Georgia on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Kentucky vs. Georgia game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Georgia vs. Kentucky Game Preview: Georgia faces tough test vs No. 16 Kentucky

Georgia (5-9, 0-1) vs. No. 16 Kentucky (11-3, 1-1)

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Kentucky presents a tough challenge for Georgia. Georgia has played a ranked team only once this season and won. Kentucky lost 65-60 at LSU in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Oscar Tshiebwe has put up a double-double (15.2 points and 15.1 rebounds) to lead the charge for the Wildcats. TyTy Washington Jr. is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 13.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs are led by Braelen Bridges, who is averaging 12.8 points and 5.9 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Aaron Cook has been directly responsible for 41 percent of all Georgia field goals over the last five games. Cook has 18 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: Kentucky’s Kellan Grady has attempted 88 3-pointers and connected on 47.7 percent of them, and is 24 for 43 over his last five games.

STREAK SCORING: Kentucky has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 86 points while giving up 57.2.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kentucky offense has scored 82.2 points per game this season, ranking the Wildcats 17th among Division 1 teams. The Georgia defense has allowed 73.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 244th).