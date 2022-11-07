How to Watch Howard vs. Kentucky Game Live Online on November 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST, the #4 Kentucky Wildcats face the Howard Bison. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Howard Bison

The Kentucky vs. Howard game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream SEC Network on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Howard vs. Kentucky Game Preview: Kentucky opens season at home against Howard

Howard Bison at Kentucky Wildcats

Lexington, Kentucky; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -27.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Kentucky Wildcats start the season at home against the Howard Bison.

Kentucky went 26-8 overall a season ago while going 18-0 at home. The Wildcats averaged 16.1 assists per game on 30.3 made field goals last season.

Howard went 9-5 in MEAC play and 5-8 on the road a season ago. The Bison averaged 19.6 points off of turnovers, 10.2 second chance points and 1.6 bench points last season.