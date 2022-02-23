How to Watch LSU vs. Kentucky Game Live Online on February 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #4 Kentucky Wildcats face the LSU Tigers from Rupp Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kentucky Wildcats vs. LSU Tigers

When: Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

LSU vs. Kentucky Game Preview: No. 6 Kentucky hosts LSU after Grady's 25-point performance

LSU Tigers (19-8, 7-7 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (22-5, 11-3 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kentucky plays the LSU Tigers after Kellan Grady scored 25 points in Kentucky’s 90-81 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Wildcats are 16-0 on their home court. Kentucky is the SEC leader with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Oscar Tshiebwe averaging 5.3.

The Tigers have gone 7-7 against SEC opponents. LSU is fifth in the SEC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Darius Days averaging 5.9.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in SEC play. The Tigers won the last matchup 65-60 on Jan. 5. Tari Eason scored 13 points to help lead the Tigers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tshiebwe is averaging 16.4 points, 15.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats. Grady is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

Eason is scoring 16.9 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Tigers. Brandon Murray is averaging 8.3 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the past 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.