How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Kentucky Live Online on October 15, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the #22 Kentucky Wildcats face the #16 Mississippi State Bulldogs from Kroger Field in Lexington, KY. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Kentucky vs. Mississippi State game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream SEC Network on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Mississippi State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Mississippi State game on SEC Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 5 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Mississippi State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Mississippi State game on SEC Network with Sling TV's Orange Plan + Sports Extra. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Mississippi State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Mississippi State game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Mississippi State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Mississippi State game on SEC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Mississippi State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Mississippi State game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Mississippi State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Kentucky vs. Mississippi State game on the streaming service.

Mississippi State vs. Kentucky Game Preview: No. 16 Mississippi St., No. 22 Kentucky meet in SEC showdown

No. 16 Mississippi State (5-1, 2-1 SEC) at No. 22 Kentucky (4-2, 1-2), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Line: Mississippi State by 4 1/2 according to FanDuel.com Sportsbook.

Series: Mississippi State leads 25-24.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Mississippi State has outscored opponents 127-55 during its three-game winning streak, its longest under coach Mike Leach, and seeks to enter SEC West contention. Kentucky has dropped two straight and hopes QB Will Levis returns from a left foot injury that kept him out of Saturday’s 24-14 home loss to South Carolina.

KEY MATCHUP

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers vs. Kentucky pass defense. The SEC’s top passer (2,110 yards, 22 TDs) has thrown for 1,133 yards and 12 touchdowns the past three games, including 395 with three TDs in a 40-17 victory over Arkansas. He became the conference’s career leader with 946 completions and is one TD shy of tying Dak Prescott’s school record of 70 passing TDs. Kentucky counters with the SEC’s No. 3 pass defense (174.2 yards allowed per game) and third-ranked unit overall (307.2).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Mississippi State: LB Jett Johnson has a team-high 57 tackles that rank fourth in the SEC. He had 11 stops last week against Arkansas and recorded a career-best 13 in the opener against Memphis. Johnson’s totals include 2.5 tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries and a pass breakup. He recovered a fumble in last year’s win over Kentucky in Starkville.

Kentucky: RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed 22 times for 126 yards against South Carolina in his second game back from suspension and moved into fifth place on the school’s career list with 2,938.

FACTS AND FIGURES

MSU is off to its best start since going 6-0 in 2014 on the way to a No. 1 ranking. … Dillon Johnson last week became the first Bulldog to rush for 100 yards under Leach. His 402 yards rank eighth among SEC rushers. … Caleb Ducking ranks second in the SEC with seven receiving TDs. … Kentucky’s 25 sacks allowed ranks 129th out of 131 FBS schools. … LB DeAndre Square needs 15 tackles to become the 20th Wildcat with 300 in his career. Jacquez Jones, who missed the South Carolina game with an injury, needs one.